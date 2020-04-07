Augusta National Sets 2020 Masters Field After Move to November

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

photography Peter Dazeley, Coombe Hill GC, Kingston Surrey UK, February 4th 2020
Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

One day after being rescheduled until November, the 2020 Masters field has been set with a total of 96 players eligible to play at Augusta National Golf Course.

Per ESPN's Bob Harig, a spokesman for Augusta National confirmed the field will feature the top 50 players in the current World Golf Rankings. 

Harig noted the rankings allow Collin Morikawa (No. 44), Scottie Scheffler (No. 45), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (No. 47) and Graeme McDowell (No. 49), all of whom had not previously qualified, to participate in the major tournament. 

If a player wins a PGA Tour event prior to the Masters, they will qualify for next year's event in Augusta. Six amateurs will also be allowed to participate in November, as long as they retain their amateur status. 

Last year's Masters field had 87 players, which the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted was the smallest in two decades. 

Tiger Woods is the defending Masters champion. The 44-year-old ended his 11-year major drought with his victory in 2019. 

Video Play Button

Related

    What Augusta Might Look and Play Like for a Fall Masters

    Golf logo
    Golf

    What Augusta Might Look and Play Like for a Fall Masters

    Bob Harig
    via ESPN.com

    Augusta with No Fans 😢

    What Augusta National looks like today on what was supposed to be the start of Masters week

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Augusta with No Fans 😢

    Masters
    via Masters

    PGA Tour Reschedules 3 Majors

    ▪ PGA Championship: Aug. 6-9, 2020 ▪ US Open: Sept. 17-20, 2020 ▪ The Masters: Nov. 12-15, 2020

    Golf logo
    Golf

    PGA Tour Reschedules 3 Majors

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Augusta National in November 🍁

    1990s photo emerges of what the Masters could look like in the fall

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Augusta National in November 🍁

    Golf
    via Golf