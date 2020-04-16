Re-Imagining History for the Last 10 No. 1 Overall Picks

0 of 10

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Change a few draft picks, and you can change an entire decade of NFL history.

That's precisely what happened when Bleacher Report decided to redraft the No. 1 overall pick for every NFL draft from 2010 through 2019. Give the teams at the top of the board the ability to see the future and select a different player, and you suddenly find yourself in a series of Black Mirror episodes in which:

The Browns are the team to beat in the AFC;

Alex Smith is a candidate for the 2010s All-Decade team;

Tom Brady never meets Rob Gronkowski;

Bill O'Brien is considered a personnel genius;

The Legion of Boom looks very, very different;

and much more!

The rules of this redraft are simple: We replace the actual No. 1 pick from each season with a different choice by the same team. Sometimes, we're correcting a huge mistake. Other times, we are simply offering an alternative to an excellent choice. Then we let the new reality play out. Each segment is self-contained (with one two-parter near the end), so don't nitpick if two different teams win the same Super Bowl in separate scenarios. We don't want to get too carried away with the butterfly effect, after all.

So let's enter a realm where laughingstocks are juggernauts, unstoppable offenses and devastating defenses arise in unexpected places, and trends that began shaping the league last year emerged much, much earlier.

It's the dimension of imagination. It's the Bleacher Report Redraft Zone!

