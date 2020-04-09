Ranking the 5 Most Likely NFL Players to Be Dealt During 2020 Draft

0 of 5

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

An unorthodox virtual setup shouldn't stop NFL teams from making plenty of trades during the 2020 draft.

While trades often shuffle around assets in the form of picks, it isn't uncommon to see a player get moved too. This could happen more than usual this year. After a memorable free-agency period, teams may need to bring on as much ready talent as possible in case offseason workouts and training camps are pushed back or shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The likeliest draft trade candidates sit on teams with viable replacements in hand or soon to be added. They feature big contracts and sometimes soured relationships. Typically, the onset of the draft is the final checkpoint for posturing between parties as teams look to get something done.

The following trade candidates are ranked in order of likelihood of getting moved, largely because replacements make it clear their teams are ready to move on if the right offer comes along.