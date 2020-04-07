Drew McIntyre Talks WWE Title Win vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania, Tyson Fury, More

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 04: Drew McIntyre speaks during a WWE Downunder media opportunity at Crown Entertainment Complex on October 4, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Prezioso/Getty Images)
Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

New WWE champion Drew McIntyre said his emotions after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 were "exactly the same" as if there were a full crowd in attendance.

The company was forced to move the location of Mania in Florida, switching from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to its Performance Center in Orlando, but McIntyre told TMZ Sports it didn't dull the moment: "I had that moment, the journey went through my head, all the sacrifices that I've made, my family's made, my wife's made. All in that moment as I was handed the title; then I remembered, 'Oh yeah, there's millions of people watching around the world.'"

McIntyre also said he "ain't scared" of a potential showdown with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, who hinted at a potential WWE return in an Instagram post Monday.

                 

