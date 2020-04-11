Ranking the Best Picks for Men's and Women's WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Winners

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

How WWE pulled off recording WrestleMania 36 will be talked about forever, but the machine clearly has no plans to stop, as Money in the Bank 2020 was promoted as the next pay-per-view during the biggest show of the year.

It will no longer take place at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore as originally scheduled, yet whether it takes place at the WWE Performance Center or another location, it seems the event will still happen May 10.

Everything changes on a daily basis these days because of the coronavirus pandemic, so it's unknown how and in what shape Money in the Bank will happen, which Superstars will be available to compete and what the landscape of WWE will be like. However, that shouldn't stop us from trying to look ahead to figure out what may go down.

Like previous years, we should expect a briefcase up for grabs for both the men's and women's divisions. But who should walk away with those guaranteed title shots?

Here are the top three picks for both ladder matches and some honorable mentions of who may be Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank 2020.