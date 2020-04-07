WWE WrestleMania 37: Best Potential Matches to Main-Event in LA

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

For the first time ever, WrestleMania was a two-night event in 2020. It wouldn't be a bad idea to keep it that way in the future.

While this year's Show of Shows was originally scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., it had to be prerecorded at the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, one positive to take from the event was stretching it out to two nights, which allowed more wrestlers to get on the card and better stories to be told in more matches.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place March 28, 2021, at the soon-to-be-completed SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here's a look at three matches that should be considered as potential main events for next year.

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Edge's first singles bout in 11 years was a Last Man Standing match vs. Randy Orton on the second night of WrestleMania 36, but it was a bit lackluster.

While the two veterans had some creative backstage spots and a strong finish, it was a match that dragged at times and would've been better if it had been shorter.

Fortunately for WWE fans, Edge doesn't appear to be going anywhere after coming out of retirement at the Royal Rumble in January. That means there should be plenty of time for fresh rivalries involving him that we never thought we'd see before The Rated-R Superstar's surprise return.

One of those matchups would be Edge vs. Seth Rollins, which could be a great WrestleMania main event, especially if it had a gimmick such as a ladder or tables, ladders and chairs match.

And although the two men have never wrestled each other previously, they do have history after Rollins nearly stomped on Edge's neck during an episode of Raw in 2014, before John Cena made the save.

The Monday Night Messiah has been doing some great work as a heel in recent months, with Murphy and AOP serving as his lackeys, so perhaps a run with the WWE Championship is in the cards for later in 2020.

It would be exciting to see Rollins defending the title against Edge in a dream match at WrestleMania 37.

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

This is a match that needs to happen at some point, and it likely will. But it all depends on when Ronda Rousey plans on returning to WWE.

At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch defeated Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat to capture both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships. That was the last time the former UFC star was seen in WWE, while The Man has held the Raw title for a full year.

Nia Jax returned from injury during Raw on Monday, so Lynch should have a fresh challenger for the short term, and there's also the potential for another match with Shayna Baszler. But the long-term booking should build toward a feud between The Irish Lass Kicker and Rousey, who had some great chemistry during their feud last year.

Lynch is one of the biggest stars in WWE today and Rousey was one of the top names in MMA/pro wrestling over the past decade.

This is a matchup that would be worthy of becoming the second women's match to main-event WrestleMania.

The Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt

We may have already seen this matchup at a previous WrestleMania, but this time would be different, especially if it is contested as either a Boneyard or Firefly Fun House match—or perhaps something else different and exciting that WWE Creative can draw up.

Not only would it be fun to see what kind of cinematic-style match the company would come up with, but this also makes perfect sense for Wyatt's current gimmick as The Fiend.

He's gotten revenge on numerous people from his past, including his WrestleMania 36 opponent, John Cena. And at WrestleMania 31, Wyatt suffered a loss to The Undertaker.

The editing and production of the Boneyard match made The Deadman, who is now 55, look better than he has in years against AJ Styles, so that's something WWE should consider utilizing the legend for in future years if he wants to keep going.

And that type of match against Wyatt would have the potential to get really creepy and personal.

The Fiend vs. The Phenom is a special-attraction match that has the potential to be one of the top attractions on the WrestleMania 37 card.

It may be surprising to consider The Undertaker still worthy of being in that position after all these years, but that continues to be the case with WWE's willingness to innovate and be creative.