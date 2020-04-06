Report: MLB, MLBPA Discussed Playing All Games in Arizona After COVID-19 Hiatus

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2020 MLB season was supposed to begin on March 26, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that when the league was forced to cancel the remainder of its spring training games, as well as delay Opening Day on March 12.

According to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, MLB and the MLBPA discussed potential ways forward over the phone.

"Putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed Monday by Major League Baseball and the players' association," Blum reported, citing sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

