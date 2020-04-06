NBA, NBPA Reportedly Exploring Coronavirus Rapid-Test Options Amid Hiatus

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

The NBA and its players association reportedly have looked into the possibility of using blood-testing measures during the coronavirus pandemic that could provide results within 15 minutes.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN.com reported the news, noting tests that provide such quick results would represent "a critical first step toward resuming play in the near future."

A source described the testing process as similar to diabetes blood testing with a finger prick and quick blood test.

"Rapid testing results are key to return to work, return to sports, everything," one NBA general manager said. "Whatever job you have and environment you work in, if you're interacting with people, we're all going to have to feel safe doing that. Sports isn't any different."

While the league is in the exploratory stage of such possibility with no established time table, there are other factors to consider.

Many of Holmes' sources pointed to the shortage of testing across the country as a concern, as widespread availability to people such as healthcare workers and public workers would be needed before the NBA players were tested on a regular basis.

What's more, issues such as how often players were tested, how a positive test would be handled, the fear of a false negative and whether teams were quarantined in specific locations while the season played out all have to be worked out before play resumes.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said there will not be any decisions made in April regarding the start of the season during an interview with TNT's Ernie Johnson on Monday.

He also said he is unsure if the league would jump straight into the playoffs or finish the regular season if it does come back while stressing the overall health of everyone involved is the biggest priority even though there is a desire to help the country restart the economy and establish a sense of normalcy.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green said players plan to use "any means necessary ... to try and salvage the season" on his Inside the Green Room podcast (h/t Harrison Faigen of SB Nation's Silver Screen and Roll).

Rapid-result tests being in place and widespread would help them do just that.