Ex-Panthers QB Cam Newton Says He's in 'Unchartered Waters' Amid Free Agency

Cam Newton is still looking for a new home after he was cut by the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason, and he's not entirely sure how to go about it.

Speaking on Instagram Live with Chris Paul on Monday, the 2011 No. 1 overall pick called himself a "fish out of water" and said he's still working on getting better.

Newton's tenure with Carolina ended as new head coach Matt Rhule took over for Ron Rivera and the team added quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on a three-year deal, rendering Newton unnecessary for the Panthers moving forward.

The quarterback isn't alone in facing a limited market at this point in his career. Currently, two other No. 1 picks, Jameis Winston and Jadeveon Clowney, remain unsigned this offseason.

Yet neither have as much to prove right now as Newton, who is coming off back and foot injuries and needs to show he's healthy. That's made all the more difficult by the fact the coronavirus pandemic has caused NFL teams to shut down their facilities and halt all in-person scouting.

The former Panther believes that's caused his search for a new team to come to a crawl.

"I'm in uncharted waters for the first time in my career," Newton said. "... It's so much possibility right now for me, but the fact that this [coronavirus] situation has hit, and I'm not the person to blame or do any of that things. It's business. But at the same time, I think I have been affected in a lot of ways, and it's just misfortunate."

Carolina had been looking to trade Newton before releasing him but was unable to find a willing partner, leaving the 2015 MVP rehabbing on his own and searching for his next stop.

In the meantime, the quarterback has turned his missed opportunities into fuel. Not only is he using this offseason to prove to the league he's still capable of succeeding in the NFL, but he's also working on proving it to himself.

That notion stuck out to Paul, who connected with it immediately.

"That's what's so dope about competition," Paul said. "You end up just competing against yourself."

