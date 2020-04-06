Russell Wilson's Mother Tammy to Help Build 'Portable Hospitals' in Seattle

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Wilsons' dedication to the Seattle area doesn't end with Russell.

"My mom is in Seattle right now and she's helping build, basically these portable hospitals in a way, in and around the community in Seattle so people can check for coronavirus and everything else," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback told NBC Sports' Mike Tirico on his Lunch Talk Live show.

Gregg Bell of the News Tribune provided context:



"Tammy Wilson, an emergency-room nurse throughout Wilson's time growing up in Richmond, Va., is in Seattle. The Seahawks quarterback’s mother is helping set up health-care facilities to help relieve overburdened existing hospitals in the city. At least two field hospitals have recently been built in Seattle in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that as of Monday had 7,984 cases and 344 deaths in Washington state.

[...]

"Wilson says this effort is nothing new for his mother, that while he was growing up she was always 'in the midst of the fire' working as that nurse in emergency rooms."

Wilson has been fully immersed in the Seattle community since the Seahawks drafted the 31-year-old in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. He solidified himself in the city's sports lore by leading the team to its first Super Bowl title in franchise history to cap off the 2013 season.

The Wilsons furthered their reach in Seattle by becoming co-owners of Major League Soccer franchise Seattle Sounders FC last August.

The six-time Pro Bowler and his wife, Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara, have donated one million meals to Seattle citizens in need during the COVID-19 crisis:

The power couple also joined a nationwide "Meals Up" campaign:

And Wilson's Why Not You? Foundation has taken initiative, too:

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States surfaced in Washington state in late January.