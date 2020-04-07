WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Matches That Left the Best Impression

Photo courtesy of WWE.com

When faced with adversity, WWE has been known to mix things up. And that's what it did for WrestleMania 36, the first two-night spectacle in the event's long history.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Show of Shows was the most unique ever. Some matches were recorded without crowds at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, while others had a cinematic-style presentation and took place nowhere near a wrestling ring.

It's sure to be a pay-per-view that will be remembered by many. Despite the circumstances, WWE put on a mostly entertaining show that featured some quality matches throughout the weekend.

Here's a look back at three matches that left the best impression at WrestleMania 36.

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles

If WWE is going to do occasional cinematic-style matches moving forward, it needs to have the production team that put together this Boneyard match in charge of them.

This was one of the best versions of the format we've seen, and certainly the best WWE has created.

The editing, pace and music combined to create an epic encounter between The Undertaker and AJ Styles that will be remembered as the best part of this unusual WrestleMania.

It's much better to watch The Deadman, who turned 55 on March 24, in this type of match rather than a traditional singles match at this point in his career, so hopefully we'll see more of this with him in the future.

It was awesome watching the veteran dispose of all three members of The O.C. while fighting them on the roof of an abandoned building. He threw Luke Gallows off, delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to Karl Anderson and then chokeslammed Styles onto the ground below.

The Firefly Fun House Match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena was also fun, but it was less of a match than Undertaker-Styles was.

The graveyard encounter was way better than anybody expected, and it had a memorable ending as Taker buried Styles alive, with only The Phenomenal One's hand sticking out of the ground to end the fight.

Consider the first half of WrestleMania 36 the night of the Boneyard match, because it was easily the most entertaining part.

NXT Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the title

Some people were likely unhappy this match ended with Charlotte Flair winning another title, but it's undeniable the chemistry she had in the ring with Rhea Ripley, who entered Sunday night holding the NXT Women's Championship.

And it's something WWE should go back to again in the future.

With The Queen now of the NXT title, there's a good chance she's going to be hanging around her old stomping grounds with the yellow-and-black brand for a bit. Not only is that beneficial for NXT as it continues to grow on Wednesday nights, but it will also give her some much-needed fresh opponents.

One of those bouts should likely be a rematch between Flair and Ripley, who opened the second part of WrestleMania 36 with a 20-minute bout that told a great story.

The Queen shockingly kicked out of an early Riptide by Ripley and attacked The Nightmare's injured left knee until eventually making her tap out to the figure-eight leglock in the center of the ring.

Some of the empty-arena matches WWE has filmed at the Performance Center have been lacking, but this wasn't one of them. Ripley impressed in her first WrestleMania showing, and it will be exciting to see where she goes from here, perhaps looking to take back the NXT title from Flair.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: John Morrison defeated Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso to retain

This was another empty-arena match that will likely go down as one of the best during this unusual time. John Morrison, Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso are known for hitting some crazy spots, and that's just what they did in this Triple Threat ladder match.

The biggest takeaway is that Morrison is still capable of putting on great performances on the largest stage. In his first WrestleMania match in nine years, The Shaman of Sexy reminded fans what made him so special during his original run with the company.

Incorporating his parkour style, he hit some breathtaking moves, including a one-legged Starship Pain onto Kingston on a ladder.

And, of course, The New Day member was going to deliver, as he thrives in these types of matches. The stage may have been smaller than last year's WrestleMania, when Kingston won the WWE Championship, but he was just as entertaining as always.

Whenever Morrison and Kingston get put into a gimmick match, they find innovative spots to bring to the table, so it's really not a surprise this match was one of the most exciting of the weekend.

Hopefully, Morrison will continue to get the chance to showcase his talents, perhaps even with a singles run after this SmackDown Tag Team Championship reign with The Miz is over.