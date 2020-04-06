Report: Saints' Drew Brees Targeted by ESPN for MNF Role After He Retires

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

ESPN's isn't letting Drew Brees' return to New Orleans stop it from pursuing the quarterback for its Monday Night Football booth.

Despite Saints coach Sean Payton saying Brees will take his career year-by-year at this point, the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports ESPN is trying to lure the future Hall of Famer into broadcasting upon retirement. In the meantime, the network is considering moving Steve Levy, Louis Riddick or Dan Orlovsky to the MNF broadcast team as it looks to revamp the show.

Brees signed a two-year, $50 million deal to return to the Saints in mid-March.

