Report: Saints' Drew Brees Targeted by ESPN for MNF Role After He Retires

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 6, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: (L-R) SiriusXM host Solomon Wilcots, SiriusXM host Ed McCaffrey, NFL quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and SiriusXM host Charlie Weis speak onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

ESPN's isn't letting Drew Brees' return to New Orleans stop it from pursuing the quarterback for its Monday Night Football booth. 

Despite Saints coach Sean Payton saying Brees will take his career year-by-year at this point, the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports ESPN is trying to lure the future Hall of Famer into broadcasting upon retirement. In the meantime, the network is considering moving Steve Levy, Louis Riddick or Dan Orlovsky to the MNF broadcast team as it looks to revamp the show. 

Brees signed a two-year, $50 million deal to return to the Saints in mid-March. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

