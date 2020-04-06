Report: Todd Gurley Hasn't Taken Physical Despite Agreeing to Falcons Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons and running back Todd Gurley have officially agreed to terms on a free-agent contract, the team announced on Monday.

However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gurley has not taken his necessary physical.

The former Los Angeles Rams running back was first reported to be heading to Atlanta on a one-year deal on March 20, one day after the Rams released their 2015 10th overall pick.

No deal can be finalized until Gurley passes a physical, which is especially notable given the 25-year-old's injury history.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

