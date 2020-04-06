Edge Praises Randy Orton, Undertaker Shares Cryptic Post, AEW Pre-Tapes Dynamite

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Edge Comments on Last Man Standing Match

Edge defeated Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 in his first singles match since 2011. In an Instagram post on Monday, The Rated-R Superstar wrote the match had actually been filmed two weeks ago and that he only recently left self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former world champion went on to praise his opponent, calling Orton "the most naturally talented person in the industry.



"I have a feeling we haven't seen the last of each other," Edge wrote. "And for that I'm strangely thankful. He pulled me to a 40 minute fight after being retired for 9 years. Wasn't sure I had that in me. Now I know. He pushed me."

Edge's victory felt like the end of their rivalry, but a Rated-RKO reunion could be in store down the line.

The Undertaker Leaves Fans with Questions

The Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles had social media buzzing Saturday night. The Deadman prevailed in a cinematic match that resembled the climactic fight in an action movie.

At this stage of his career, any match for The Undertaker could be his last. He turned 55 in March and has nothing left to prove inside of the ring.

So when he posts something like, "It was a hell of a ride!" fans will have plenty of questions.

That was The Undertaker's first social media post after the Boneyard match aired.

The comment may only be in reference to the match itself since the accompanying photo was from the scene of the bout.

But when The Phenom does finally call it quits, he's probably not going to receive a Ric Flair-style send-off; it will likely instead be a brief message like the one he wrote Sunday.

If this truly is the end for The Undertaker, the Boneyard match was a great way to go out.

All Elite Wrestling Taping Shows for Future Programming

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a 30-day stay-at-home order for residents earlier this month.

Fans have wondered how the decision could impact WWE and All Elite Wrestling's filming schedule since they have both used Florida-based venues for their recent shows during the pandemic.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, AEW taped around 22 to 26 matches as well as additional content in advance over the last week.

One source singled out Chris Jericho to Johnson, saying the former AEW world champion was on set to film roughly seven to eight hours of footage.

The AEW Television Championship tournament is slated to begin Wednesday as Shawn Spears faces off with Cody.