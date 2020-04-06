Report: NBPA Postpones Call with Player Agents About Contract Payments

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The NBA Players Association postponed a call with a group of player agents regarding the financial ramifications of canceled games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported in March the NBA and the players' union were in negotiations over a plan "for withholding up to 25 percent of players' remaining salaries in a league escrow." The current collective bargaining agreement stipulates players forfeit around one percent of their per-game salary for every game that is canceled.

