Report: NBPA Postpones Call with Player Agents About Contract Payments

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: A generic photo of the game ball used for Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

The NBA Players Association postponed a call with a group of player agents regarding the financial ramifications of canceled games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported in March the NBA and the players' union were in negotiations over a plan "for withholding up to 25 percent of players' remaining salaries in a league escrow." The current collective bargaining agreement stipulates players forfeit around one percent of their per-game salary for every game that is canceled.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Re-Drafting 2002 NBA Class 📝

    Rockets pass on Yao Ming for another big man. Here are all the selections ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting 2002 NBA Class 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatum, Beal to Provide Food 🙏

    Tatum will work with organizations to provide meals in Boston and with Beal in their hometown of St. Louis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tatum, Beal to Provide Food 🙏

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Does 2020 HOF Class Rank All-Time?

    @AndrewDBailey compares this year's group to past classes

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Where Does 2020 HOF Class Rank All-Time?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Watch in Sports This Week... When There Are No Sports

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What to Watch in Sports This Week... When There Are No Sports

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report