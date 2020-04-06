Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal Announce COVID-19 Donations for Boston, St. Louis

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal are each working to provide meals in Boston and St. Louis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tatum announced the move on Instagram:

"As this virus continues to spread, the future has never felt so unpredictable. And while I sincerely pray that everyone is staying safe, healthy and social distancing, the reality is this virus has negatively impacted our families, loved ones and communities in so many ways. Because of the hardships created through this national health crisis and in an effort to help those in need in the Boston and St. Louis area, I am, through The Jayson Tatum Foundation, partnering with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics on their 'Share A Meal' campaign."

Tatum and Beal are both natives of St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed 2,367 cases of the coronavirus and 34 deaths connected to the disease. St. Louis County (883) and the city of St. Louis (298) account for a large portion of the cases.

The Massachusetts Department of Health has confirmed 12,500 cases throughout the state.

Philadelphia 76ers star Al Horford made a $500,000 donation to the relief effort, with Boston among the cities receiving a portion of the funds. Celtics guard Marcus Smart also planned to donate his blood plasma after making a full recovery from the coronavirus.