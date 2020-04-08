The 7 Biggest Names Who Could Still Get Cut in the 2020 NFL Offseason

0 of 7

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

When some veterans look at their team's depth chart or salary cap situation, they know what's coming during the offseason. Oftentimes, the writing is on the wall, and it says, "Your time here is up."

For most players, competition doesn't end after the season finale or a playoff game. General managers are constantly on the lookout for roster upgrades, which puts fringe starters, backups and those recovering from injury on notice. A veteran could lose his job after one down season.

Some teams make immediate cuts during the first few waves of free agency. Other clubs hold off until after the draft when executives and coaches have a complete picture of the offseason roster.

Several big-name players should keep their eyes on the transaction wire. If they've underperformed, lost their starting job, missed several games in recent seasons or play a position with good depth, general managers may cut them to save some cap space.

Because of one of the reasons above, the eight starting-caliber players below could be on the chopping block.