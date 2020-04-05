Patrick Tape Transferring to Duke from Columbia After Decommitment

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Patrick Tape is going to Duke after all.

The Columbia transfer had originally committed to the Blue Devils on March 24, only to back out of that commitment eight days later, according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports. But after weighing his options, Tape decided to head to Durham, North Carolina, after all.

"I actually spoke with the Duke coaches again and they've agreed to let me join the team again," Tape said, per Daniels.

Syracuse, USC, Ohio State and Georgetown all made a push for Tape's services, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, though the Blue Devils won out after his initial change of heart.

"I thought I rushed into it at first, but I realized that it was the best fit for me," he told Borzello.

Tape, a graduate transfer, sat out the last season after tearing a ligament in his toe over the summer and reinjuring it before the season began. Rather than playing an abbreviated season, he sat out and preserved his final season of eligibility.

Because he's a graduate transfer, he can play immediately for Duke, competing for time in a frontcourt that will also include a trio of freshman in Jaemyn Brakefield, Henry Coleman and Mark Williams.

In the 2018-19 campaign, Tape averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for Columbia.