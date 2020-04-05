Patrick Tape Transferring to Duke from Columbia After Decommitment

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Henry Welsh #44 of the Harvard Crimson battles for position with Maka Ellis #32 and Patrick Tape #3 of the Columbia Lions at Frances S. Levien Gymnasium on March 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Patrick Tape is going to Duke after all.

The Columbia transfer had originally committed to the Blue Devils on March 24, only to back out of that commitment eight days later, according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports. But after weighing his options, Tape decided to head to Durham, North Carolina, after all.

"I actually spoke with the Duke coaches again and they've agreed to let me join the team again," Tape said, per Daniels.

Syracuse, USC, Ohio State and Georgetown all made a push for Tape's services, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, though the Blue Devils won out after his initial change of heart.

"I thought I rushed into it at first, but I realized that it was the best fit for me," he told Borzello.

Tape, a graduate transfer, sat out the last season after tearing a ligament in his toe over the summer and reinjuring it before the season began. Rather than playing an abbreviated season, he sat out and preserved his final season of eligibility.

Video Play Button

Because he's a graduate transfer, he can play immediately for Duke, competing for time in a frontcourt that will also include a trio of freshman in Jaemyn Brakefield, Henry Coleman and Mark Williams.

In the 2018-19 campaign, Tape averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for Columbia.

Related

    Louisville Lands Huge Transfer

    Carlik Jones (20 PPG, 5 RPG, 5.5 APG) will play his remaining season of eligibility for Cardinals

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Louisville Lands Huge Transfer

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    John Calipari Live-Tweets Replay of 2012 National Championship Win

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    John Calipari Live-Tweets Replay of 2012 National Championship Win

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NCAA Basketball Recruiting: 10 takeaways from 2020 classes and commitments

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    NCAA Basketball Recruiting: 10 takeaways from 2020 classes and commitments

    Busting Brackets
    via Busting Brackets

    Duke basketball: Arizona spells trouble for Blue Devils in recruiting race

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Duke basketball: Arizona spells trouble for Blue Devils in recruiting race

    Ball Durham
    via Ball Durham