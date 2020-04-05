Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Power Patriots to Win vs. Bills in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals to a teammate before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Stop us if you've seen this sentence before: Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a convincing win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Some things never change. 

This time, of course, the victory came during B/R's Madden 20 GOAT simulation, with the all-time Patriots smashing the all-time Bills 21-0. Brady was unstoppable, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Kevin Faulk all nabbed touchdown passes. 

In real life, Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a change that Buffalo fans—and the rest of the AFC East—surely welcomed with great joy. In B/R's Madden tournament, however, the Pats are the last team standing in the division, mirroring their 19 AFC East titles in the past 24 years.

The Patriots will now face Patrick Mahomes and the all-time Chiefs at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Expect plenty of fireworks.                  

Video Play Button

Related

    Giants-Redskins Starts Now🍿

    New York and Washington's legends face off in Sweet 16 matchup of the #BRGOATSim. Stream it in the app 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Giants-Redskins Starts Now🍿

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv

    Report: Pats Hold Video Conference with FIU QB James Morgan

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Pats Hold Video Conference with FIU QB James Morgan

    Henry McKenna
    via Patriots Wire

    Irsay Donating 10K N95 Masks

    Colts owner to give 10,000 masks to Indiana State Department of Health for COVID-19 care

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Irsay Donating 10K N95 Masks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Tom Dempsey Dies of COVID-19

    Saints' legendary placekicker has died at 73 from complications after contracting the virus in March

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tom Dempsey Dies of COVID-19

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report