Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Power Patriots to Win vs. Bills in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Stop us if you've seen this sentence before: Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a convincing win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Some things never change.

This time, of course, the victory came during B/R's Madden 20 GOAT simulation, with the all-time Patriots smashing the all-time Bills 21-0. Brady was unstoppable, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Kevin Faulk all nabbed touchdown passes.

In real life, Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a change that Buffalo fans—and the rest of the AFC East—surely welcomed with great joy. In B/R's Madden tournament, however, the Pats are the last team standing in the division, mirroring their 19 AFC East titles in the past 24 years.

The Patriots will now face Patrick Mahomes and the all-time Chiefs at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Expect plenty of fireworks.