Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell Dies at Age 84

Gus Chan/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and wide receiver Bobby Mitchell died Sunday. He was 84.

Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker released the following statement regarding Mitchell's death:

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Bobby Mitchell. The game lost a true legend today. Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against. His wife Gwen and their entire family remain in our thoughts and prayers. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.