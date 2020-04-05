Auston Matthews Talks Favorite NHL Players with Justin Bieber on Instagram Live

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews reacts after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Auston Matthews can't take the ice right now for his Toronto Maple Leafs with the NHL's current season on hiatus, but he took the time to talk some hockey with music superstar Justin Bieber during an Instagram Live chat.

Matthews told Bieber his two favorite hockey players of all time are former Phoenix and Arizona Coyotes right-winger Shane Doan and current Chicago Blackhawks right-winger Patrick Kane.

Doan played for the Coyotes from the 1996-97 season through the 2016-17 season, and Matthews said he watched the right-winger as a kid when he first got into hockey living in Arizona with his family.

As for Kane, the Maple Leafs star called him his "favorite player to watch," underscoring the three-time Stanley Cup winner's ability to create magic with his puck-handling skills and speed in the open ice.

Bieber also asked Matthews who the hardest player to defend in the league is, and he said Jack Eichel of Buffalo Sabres and Connor McDavid of Edmonton Oilers.

Considering Eichel and McDavid are both 23 years old and Matthews is 22, the Maple Leafs center is going to have his hands full for the foreseeable future.

