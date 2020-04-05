Former Oilers Head Coach Ed Biles Dies at Age 88

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former Houston Oilers head coach and defensive coordinator Ed Biles died Sunday morning from leukemia, according to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. He was 88.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement following Biles' death:

"We are saddened to hear the news today that Ed Biles has passed away. In a decade of service to our franchise, which included time as head coach and defensive coordinator, he made significant contributions. His 'Luv Ya Blue' defenses were a key component in two AFC Championship game appearances. His energy and love of the game will be remembered. Our Oilers/Titans family sends condolences to his family."

Biles joined Houston's staff in 1974, becoming Bum Phillips' defensive coordinator in 1975. He eventually became the head coach in 1981, serving at that post for parts of three seasons and going just 8-23.

But his tenure as defensive coordinator from 1975 to 1980 coincided with one of the most successful runs in team history, as Houston reached the AFC Championship Game in both the 1978 and '79 seasons and had three straight postseason appearances.

Biles coached eight Hall of Famers during his time in Houston: nose tackle Curley Culp, running back Earl Campbell, guard Mike Munchak, guard Bruce Matthews, tight end Dave Casper, defensive end Elvin Bethea, outside linebacker Robert Brazile and quarterback Kenny Stabler.

"I had the greatest years of my career playing for Eddie," Bethea told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. "He made football fun. He treated us with respect, like men, and we played hard for him. I hated the three-man front when he put it in because the linemen took the beating, and the linebackers got the glory, but we won. Eddie was an innovator. He always had a plan and he got the best out of us."

"Eddie helped me make a lot of big plays," Brazile added. "He put me in position to make those plays. He'd say, 'Robert, we need you to get the quarterback,' and he made the call that allowed me to do it. He was always in Bum's shadow, and I thought he handled it well. He was a smart coach and a hard worker and he knew how to get the best out of us."

Biles also served as the New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach (1969-70) and was a scout and defensive backs coach for the New York Jets (1971-73) before joining the Oilers. He did not return to the NFL after resigning as Houston's head coach during the 1983 season.