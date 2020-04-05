Vic Schaefer Replaces Karen Aston as Texas Women's Basketball Head Coach

Kevin Light/Getty Images

Texas hired Vic Schaefer as its next women's basketball coach.

Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the move Sunday:

Schaefer spent the last eight seasons at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs went 221-62 under his watch and reached the national title game in 2017 and 2018.

According to Steve Robertson of Gene's Page, Mississippi State was ready to match or increase Texas' offer to Schaefer, but the Austin, Texas, native preferred to return home. Robertson added that the Longhorns had to pay $1.25 million for his buyout.

Texas announced Friday it wasn't extending Aston's contract after she wrapped up her eighth season in charge. The Longhorns compiled a 184-83 record and made an Elite Eight run in 2016, their first since 2003.

However, ESPN.com's Mechelle Voepel noted how Texas' on-court success paled in comparison to that of Baylor. In the past 10 years, the Lady Bears were national champions twice and had eight Elite Eight appearances.

While Schaefer didn't build Mississippi State from the ground up, the Bulldogs had never advanced past the Sweet 16 prior to his arrival. He's well suited to lead the Longhorns back to the Final Four.

He'll likely need a year or two do deliver tangible results. The Longhorns will lose five players from their 2019-20 squad, including co-leading scorer Joyner Holmes and assist leader Sug Sutton.

Guard Celeste Taylor (9.2 points, 4.9 rebounds) and forward Charli Collier (13.4 points, 10.7 rebounds) are only a freshman and sophomore, respectively, and Texas signed Ashley Chevalier, who's the No. 52 recruit in HoopGurlz's 2020 rankings.

Schaefer will have a solid foundation for the future.