NFL Rumors: Latest Free-Agency Buzz on Cam Newton, Jadeveon Clowney and More

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Though the NFL's free-agency period is roughly three weeks old, there is still plenty of drama left to be resolved. Two of the biggest names on the market—quarterback Cam Newton and edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney—remain unsigned and available.

For Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers after the start of the new league year, the wait for a new team is as much about fit and opportunity as anything. By the time the Panthers released the former league MVP, most teams looking for a new starter in free agency had found one.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added Tom Brady, the Indianapolis Colts signed Philip Rivers and the Chicago Bears traded for Nick Foles. Though the Los Angeles Chargers haven't added a replacement for Rivers, they appear content to let Tyrod Taylor start the season.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that Taylor is "in the driver's seat" for the starting job, per Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire.

This means that Newton isn't likely to walk into a starting job right now. This also means that he isn't in a rush to land a new job.

"I spoke to a source close to Cam Newton and he's willing to wait right now if he has to," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter (h/t Riley Gates of 247Sports). "He's going to be patient. He wants to get his spot back as a high-level starter. He's highly motivated to do so. There simply aren't a lot of starting jobs available. So if he has to wait until after the draft, or maybe somebody gets injured, he is willing to do that."

It makes sense for Newton to wait until the draft dust settles before agreeing to join a new team. He's looking to re-establish himself as a starter, and while a team might appear open to giving him that opportunity now, a lot could change over draft weekend.

Say, for example, he joined the Chargers and planned to compete with Taylor for the starting job. That would look like a smart plan right now, but what happens if the Chargers happened to land a prospect like Utah State's Jordan Love at the top of Round 2? That scenario feels unlikely, but nothing can be ruled out when it comes to the draft.

Waiting until after the draft will allow Newton to better gauge his options.

While many unemployed NFL players would prefer to have an opportunity right now, it appears that Newton is content to wait for the right one to emerge.

Browns Interested in Clowney

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Clowney, meanwhile, remains on the market largely because of his asking price. The Athletic's Stephen Holder reported in March that Clowney was initially looking for something in the $21 million-per-year range. Teams simply don't appear to be willing to spend that on a player who dealt with a sports hernia in 2019 and who isn't available for a team physical because of league travel restrictions.

This doesn't mean that Clowney isn't drawing interest, however.

According to Fowler, the Cleveland Browns have kicked the tires on Clowney and may have given him the most intriguing offer that he's received thus far:

In Cleveland, Clowney would get an opportunity to play opposite sack-artist Myles Garrett. Presumably, he would replace Olivier Vernon, who is under contract but due to make $15.5 million this season—with none of that money guaranteed.

The Seattle Seahawks are interested in retaining Clowney, and quarterback Russell Wilson recently made his plea to the pass-rusher via Instagram.

"Clowney come back," Wilson said (h/t Seahawks United). "Don't leave me."

Unfortunately for Wilson, the chances of Seattle re-signing Clowney may be dwindling, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

"Based on a few reports—and a few talks with some around the league—the odds may be even longer now than they were a few days ago that Clowney re-signs with the Seahawks," Condotta wrote. "Certainly, nothing appears ready to happen anytime soon."

Price is likely to be a sticking point for Seattle, which has just over $14 million in cap space.

Golden Unlikely to Return to New York

A relative budget option when compared to Clowney, pass-rusher Markus Golden appears to be pricing himself out of a return to the New York Giants. The former Missouri standout had 10.0 sacks with New York last season but only has one other double-digit sack campaign on his resume.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Golden's asking price of $10 million per year is too high for both the Giants and other interested teams. However, Golden could soon land a job if he is willing to take a bit less than that.

"The $10 million is gone," an anonymous source told Raanan. "Don't think he's getting [$8 million]. But it won't be too far off."

Golden was originally drafted in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2015. While he had a 12.5 sack season in 2016 and 10 sacks last year, he has just 6.5 sacks for the rest of his five-year career combined.

Any team signing Golden will likely be looking to give him a "prove-it" deal similar to the one the Giants gave him last offseason. Apparently, Golden didn't prove himself quite enough for the Giants' liking—at least not enough to warrant $10 million per season.