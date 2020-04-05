Becky Lynch Talks WrestleMania 36 Win vs. Shayna Baszler, Edge vs. Randy Orton

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Considered by most to be an underdog heading into her match with Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch managed to retain her Raw women's title by using her in-ring smarts to reverse Baszler's submission into a pinfall.

Lynch appeared on SportsCenter on Sunday to talk about her victory and what she's looking forward to in Sunday's second half of the event.

"Two down, two to go," Lynch said, per Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc. "It's one thing to get to the top of the mountain—but Shayna is impeccable, she has a pedigree that goes back to being a top ranked cagefighter for ten years straight, she's a pioneer in women's MMA. She was the longest reigning combined NXT women's champion. A lot of people said that I couldn't do it, especially now that I've held the title for a year. I think the question came up 'Was I hungry enough? Did I have what it takes to constantly overcome these obstacles?' Well, I proved that I did last night."

Lynch won the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35 when she was victorious in a triple threat against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. She's held the Raw championship for over a year; she dropped the SmackDown championship to Flair last May.

Now able to just sit back and watch the remainder of WrestleMania, Lynch said she's looking forward to the grudge match between Edge and Randy Orton.

"Edge vs. Randy Orton—last man standing," Lynch said. "What a story! For Edge to come back, having been told that he was never going to wrestle again, and after nine years. We were watching his entrance at the Royal Rumble last night and still it gives me goosebumps, get tears in my eyes. I know how much this means to him, so I'm really rooting for him tonight."

Edge returned to WWE after a nine-year retirement at the Royal Rumble in January and has been embroiled in a feud with Orton since the following night's Raw. The match will be Edge's first one-on-one contest since WrestleMania XXVII. He retired due to spinal stenosis in April 2011.