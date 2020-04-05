NFL Draft 2020: Latest Expert Mocks, Projections for Tough 1st-Round Decisions

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The New York Giants could face the toughest decision at the top of the 2020 NFL draft.

Most draft experts are in agreement on how the first three selections will play out, with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow going to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Ohio State pair of Chase Young and Jeff Okudah headed to the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions, respectively.

Where the projections start to differ is No. 4, as experts try to figure out the intentions of the NFC East side.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and ESPN.com's Todd McShay are among the analysts who have Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons landing with the Giants.

The Giants could also look to add more protection for Daniel Jones, as CBS Sports' Will Brinson and SB Nation's Dan Kadar have them choosing an offensive lineman.

If the Giants take Simmons, it would allow teams at the back end of the Top 10 to start the run on offensive tackles, but if they elect to improve their offensive interior, it could alter the strategies of a handful of teams.

The No. 4 pick is one of many potentially tough decisions franchises will face April 23, but it is likely to be the first if Burrow, Young and Okudah go off the board as expected.

Toughest 1st-Round Decisions

New York Giants (No. 4 overall)

McShay noted in his most-recent mock draft that the Giants have a trio of options at No. 4.

"The Giants can trade out of it, they can look at one of the excellent offensive tackles on the board or they can draft Simmons as a do-it-all linebacker," McShay wrote.



Simmons would be the best player available at No. 4 and his versatility to play in all three tiers of defense would improve the Giants defensively.

However, the Giants could justify not going after Simmons because they signed Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell in free agency.

Even though Simmons can line up in a handful of positions, his primary spot is linebacker, which is a spot the Giants are comfortable at.

If the Giants believe they need more reinforcements there, Simmons has to be the pick because of his ability to thrive inside the box and in coverage.

Protecting last year's first-round pick could carry more importance to general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge.

Jones suffered 38 sacks in his 13 appearances. The Giants conceded 43 take downs over 16 games.

The draft class has four offensive tackles expected to be chosen in the opening half of the first round, and the Giants would have a shot at all four.

Both Brinson and Kadar have Louisville's Mekhi Becton going to the Giants, while CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso has Iowa's Tristan Wirfs headed to New York.

Georgia's Andrew Thomas and Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr. are the two other premier offensive line talents in the draft class.

If the Giants take an offensive tackle, it could allow the Carolina Panthers to take Simmons as a Luke Kuechly replacement at No. 7 and it could force the New York Jets to turn away from taking protection for Sam Darnold at No. 11.

If the Giants land Simmons, the Jets would be the fourth of four teams from No. 8 through No. 11 that could use an offensive lineman, and they would not be guaranteed to land one of them.

The Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns could all use extra protection for their respective young quarterbacks.

That could persuade the Jets to take a wide receiver, which would then limit the possibilities for the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and other teams in need of upgrades at that spot.

Atlanta Falcons (No. 16)

Given the talent that should be available, the Falcons' best bet will be improving one part of their defense at No. 16.

Miller projects the Falcons will use the pick on Florida defensive back C.J. Henderson, who would be a replacement for Desmond Trufant.

NFL.com's Charles Davis is one of a few experts that believes South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is the right choice for Dan Quinn and Co.

Trapasso and his CBS Sports colleague Tom Fornelli have LSU edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson heading to Atlanta.

No matter which defensive area it chooses to improve, Atlanta needs to rid itself of a season in which it conceded over 300 total yards on 12 occasions.

With Tom Brady entering the NFC South as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons could opt to add a key fixture to its secondary.

If that occurs, it could alter the thinking of teams beneath it, like the Dallas Cowboys, who could hone in on Henderson.

Atlanta also has a need in its pass-rush after it let go of Vic Beasley this offseason.

It could pair Kinlaw next to Grady Jarrett, or it could give Chaisson a chance to start on the edge to give it a more well-rounded defensive line.

Since most of the premier offensive linemen and wide receivers should be off the board at No. 16, the Falcons could dictate the direction of the draft while reinforcing a portion of their defense.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.