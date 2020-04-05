WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Card Odds and Picks Including Lesnar vs. McIntyre

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

For the first time in its illustrious history, Wrestlemania is a two-night event this year. Saturday's action featured a pair of title changes, including Braun Strowman winning the Universal Championship vs. Goldberg, and an entertaining boneyard match between The Undertaker and A.J. Styles.

On Sunday night, more exciting action is on the way as the second part of Wrestlemania 36 airs on WWE Network. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was prerecorded without fans, with most of the matches taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The main event will likely be the WWE Championship match as Brock Lesnar puts the title on the line against Drew McIntyre, the winner of this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. McIntyre is looking to win the first WWE world championship of his career, which spans more than a decade.

Here are odds and picks for some of the big matches set to air Sunday, followed by a look at several of the key storylines to follow.

Match Odds, Picks

WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre (-250; bet $250 to win $100) vs. Brock Lesnar (+175; bet $100 to win $175) (Pick: McIntyre)

Last Man Standing match: Edge (-550) vs. Randy Orton (+300) (Pick: Edge)

Firefly Fun House match: John Cena (+300) vs. Bray Wyatt (-500) (Pick: Wyatt)

NXT Women's Championship match: Rhea Ripley (-200) vs. Charlotte Flair (+150) (Pick: Ripley)

Smackdown Women's Championship match: Sasha Banks (+100) vs. Bayley (+125) vs. Lacey Evans (+400) vs. Naomi (+650) vs. Tamina (+1200) (Pick: Banks)

Aleister Black (-700) vs. Bobby Lashley (+400) (Pick: Black)

Otis (-260) vs. Dolph Ziggler (+175) (Pick: Otis)

McIntyre finally gets his Wrestlemania moment

This marquee match has been a long time coming for Drew McIntyre.

After a stint with WWE from 2007-14, McIntyre was released by the company and spent three years mostly wrestling in the indies. He returned to WWE in 2017 and quickly won the NXT Championship, but it's taken nearly three years for him to get a push into the world-title picture.

Now, it's McIntyre's chance to shine as he could notch his first win in a Wrestlemania singles match. His only previous Wrestlemania victory came in a 12-man tag-team match at Wrestlemania 28.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar has dominated the world-title picture in WWE for much of the past six years. And this should be a typical Lesnar match, so expect a lot of finishers from both men early in a bout that likely won't last too long.

But McIntyre has been booked as a viable challenger—he eliminated Lesnar from the Royal Rumble with a Claymore Kick—and it's time for WWE to give him a run with a world title. And that will begin Sunday night with what will be the biggest win of McIntyre's career.

Edge, Orton put on show in battle of veterans

Since Edge returned to WWE at Royal Rumble, fans have been eagerly waiting to see "The Rated-R Superstar" in action once again.

Edge retired due to injury in 2011, but he returned to the ring in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. He had an impressive showing, lasting nearly 24 minutes and eliminating three competitors, including Randy Orton. That planted the seeds for a feud between the former "Rated-RKO" tag-team partners, which has turned extremely personal over the past two months on Monday Night Raw.

Edge and Orton were two of WWE's most successful and popular wrestlers during the Ruthless Aggression Era, and they're two of the most decorated veterans currently on the roster. For years, it seemed unlikely we'd ever see Edge in action again, so it's exciting that we're now getting this opportunity.

With no fans in attendance, WWE likely got creative with this match, so it should be fun to see where Edge and Orton take the action around the Performance Center. It's unlikely to end in the ring, and perhaps nowhere even close to it, as it could be a Wrestlemania moment to remember for years to come, one that should end with Edge celebrating his first win in nine years.

'The Fiend' gets Wrestlemania revenge vs. Cena

A lot has changed since Bray Wyatt and John Cena went head-to-head at Wrestlemania 30.

Cena has become a part-time wrestler as his acting career continues to grow. He hasn't had a WWE match since January 2019, and his last Wrestlemania match was at Wrestlemania 34, when he was quickly squashed by The Undertaker. So it's good that that won't be his final bout on the grand stage.

Wyatt returned from a hiatus this past summer with his new two-faced persona as the host of the "Firefly Fun House" and his alter ego, "The Fiend." It's been a successful change, as he's had a run with the Universal Championship and has been one of the most popular aspects of WWE programming.

Like Saturday's boneyard match between The Undertaker and A.J. Styles, expect this "Firefly Fun House" match to be a cinematic production that's nowhere close to a wrestling ring. But it's still a chance to bring back the Cena-Wyatt rivalry from 2014, and perhaps end it a bit differently.

Unlike Wrestlemania 30, Wyatt should be victorious this time as he continues to be a focal point in WWE's booking, while Cena likely won't stick around long before returning to Hollywood.