Becky Lynch Retaining Was Right Call and Hot Takes of WWE WrestleMania 36 Day 1

All signs pointed to Shayna Baszler defeating Becky Lynch, ending her year-long run as Raw women’s champion and taking her place atop the red brand ahead of the third match of this year’s WrestleMania. That is why The Man’s successful title defense, achieved cleanly and in the center of the ring, took so many off-guard.

It is also part of the reason it was the right call.

We live in a world where wrestling fans quickly lash out at the predictable. They take to keyboards and express their pent-up frustration, lashing out at WWE officials because they knew so-and-so was winning. So when the company flips the script and goes with the unexpected, it should be commended.

Especially when there is a valid reason or two for decision.

First, with uncertainty surrounding WWE’s ability to continue producing shows given the current coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense that management would keep the title on an established star rather than switch it to someone like The Queen of Spades with no guarantee it will have an opportunity to build her up in the immediate aftermath of the match.

Secondly, Lynch winning the title plants the seeds for the impending return of Ronda Rousey, which has been reported by Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.

No disrespect to Baszler and what she has accomplished over the course of her three years with the company but the money match is Lynch-Rousey, particularly after The Man became the first competitor to pin Rousey in a WWE ring.

To get there, and beyond, it makes sense that the often braggadocios Lynch would knock off one of Rowdy’s closest friends.

As for Baszler’s credibility and badassery, both are retained, even in defeat.

Just like in a real, competitive fight, she got caught. Lynch turned her momentum about her and for three seconds, proved to be the better wrestler. Had they wrestled that match 50 more times, the challenger may have won all of them.

But for that one split second, Lynch pulled a page from the playbook of Kairi Sane, one of Baszler’s greatest foes, and beat her.

Shayna will recover, Lynch will continue to roll and both will be better of for having told the story they did Saturday night.