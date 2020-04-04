Brett Favre, Packers Hang On vs. Calvin Johnson, Lions in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers held off the Detroit Lions for a 24-21 second-round win in the Madden NFL 20 GOAT Sim tournament Saturday.

The competition features all 32 teams in simulations on Madden NFL 20. The greatest players in each NFL team's history are grouped together on all-time squads to decide which franchise had the best collection of talent.

The Packers struck first with this 30-yard toss from Brett Favre to Don Hutson, who broke out some sweet moves for six:

The Lions responded with their own touchdown, but Favre and the Pack re-took the lead when the gunslinger connected with James Lofton from 25 yards out for a 14-7 edge following the extra point.

Green Bay later hit a field goal for a 10-point lead before the Lions answered again, this time via a Matthew Stafford three-yard touchdown toss to Herman Moore:

But the Favre-Hutson combination came through on a 63-yard pass to set up a Jim Taylor touchdown run. After the extra point, Green Bay led 24-14 under the two-minute warning.

The Lions fought until the end and hit pay dirt when Stafford saw ex-teammate Calvin Johnson for six:

However, Green Bay recovered the ensuing onside kick and went into victory formation for the win.

The Pack have advanced to the quarterfinals and will face either the Carolina Panthers or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who play Monday at 9 p.m. ET on B/R's Twitch.