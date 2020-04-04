TMZ: Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Daughter Iyanna Arrested After Alleged Stabbing

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr., was arrested Saturday in Houston and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

TMZ Sports reported she's being held at Harris County Jail after an alleged attack on Lapattra Lashai Jacobs at the home of rapper NBA YoungBoy.

Mayweather is accused of stabbing Jacobs twice after an argument, per TMZ. Jacobs was taken to a local hospital and her condition has not been made public.

The women reportedly provided different accounts of the situation to police officers.

According to TMZ, Mayweather said Jacobs sparked the fight by pulling her hair outside the house before the confrontation moved inside. Jacobs reportedly said she was inside with YoungBoy when Mayweather arrived and became aggressive after being asked to leave the property.

The report noted Jacobs is the mother to at least one of YoungBoy's four children, while Mayweather identified herself as the rapper's fiancee.

TMZ reported YoungBoy was briefly detained outside the home by police before being released.