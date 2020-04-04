Rob Pelinka: Kobe Bryant's Legend, Spirit Will 'Grow Forever' in Basketball HOF

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2020

Former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant talks with Rob Pelinka during an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 122-101. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said the "legend and spirit" of longtime Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant will "continue to grow forever" after he was posthumously elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Here's the complete statement from Pelinka, one of Bryant's closest friends:

"Kobe was always one to downplay his professional accomplishments—MVPs, NBA championships, gold medals, Oscars, and on and on and on. But all of us can trust that this Basketball Hall of Fame honor is one Kobe would, and will, deeply appreciate. The highest of congratulations to you, dear friend. This one is so well deserved—for all the hard work, sweat and toil. Now, a part of you will live in the Hall with the rest of the all-time greats, where your legend and spirit will continue to grow forever."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into Naismith HOF; announcement expected Saturday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA 'Angling' to Cancel 2019-20 Season

    Windhorst reports NBA is 'angling' to create a deal with the players union that enables them to cancel the season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA 'Angling' to Cancel 2019-20 Season

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Small-Ball Lineups

    Which team is doing small ball the best this season?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the Best Small-Ball Lineups

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    President Trump to Hold Call with Sports Commissioners

    NBA logo
    NBA

    President Trump to Hold Call with Sports Commissioners

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report