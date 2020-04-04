Rob Pelinka: Kobe Bryant's Legend, Spirit Will 'Grow Forever' in Basketball HOF

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said the "legend and spirit" of longtime Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant will "continue to grow forever" after he was posthumously elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Here's the complete statement from Pelinka, one of Bryant's closest friends:

"Kobe was always one to downplay his professional accomplishments—MVPs, NBA championships, gold medals, Oscars, and on and on and on. But all of us can trust that this Basketball Hall of Fame honor is one Kobe would, and will, deeply appreciate. The highest of congratulations to you, dear friend. This one is so well deserved—for all the hard work, sweat and toil. Now, a part of you will live in the Hall with the rest of the all-time greats, where your legend and spirit will continue to grow forever."

