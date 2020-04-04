Mark Henry Predicts WWE WrestleMania 36 Could Draw 200 Million Viewers

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry predicted WrestleMania 36 could attract 200 million viewers this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Henry told TMZ Sports that WrestleMania, which will air in two parts starting at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, will benefit from the "stay at home" orders in place because of COVID-19.

"What can WrestleMania do, two days? Live streaming and watching a network? That could be 200 million people watching," Henry said in an interview published Saturday.

The two-time Olympian also explained he believes WWE will eventually receive credit for trying to provide people with entertainment during difficult times.

"I think 20 years from now, we'll talk about this moment in history and it will be like, 'Hey man, the only thing that was on television during that time was pro wrestling,'" Henry told TMZ.

It's unlikely this year's Showcase of the Immortals will come anywhere close to his projection, though.

WrestleMania 33 in 2017 was the most-watched Mania in history with 1.95 million viewers. The most-viewed program in American television history is Super Bowl XLIX in 2016 at 114.4 million.

WWE does attract a global audience that could make it difficult, if not impossible, to get an accurate final tally on how many people watch the Show of Shows over the next two days.

That said, an increase of over 198 million viewers from the previous WrestleMania record is a massive stretch, even given the current situation.