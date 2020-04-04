Broadcaster, Ex-NFL Player Jim Hill Accused of Domestic Violence by Lori Lee

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

CBS Los Angeles sports anchor and director Jim Hill has been accused of domestic violence by Lori Lee.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Lee, "who describes herself as Hill's 'domestic partner,'" said that Hill used a golf club to pin her against a wall by her neck in an incident on March 14 in their Los Angeles home.

Lee said the argument stemmed from her asking Hill why a luggage tag on his golf bag was from the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Per Lee, Hill told her that he had gone to Texas to visit his sister.

Lee also claimed that Hill said he told her he thought he had COVID-19 after going to a recent Los Angeles Lakers game and "licked her face in an aggressive manner" during an argument, per TMZ Sports.

A judge has granted Lee and her nephew, who lives in the home, a restraining order against Hill. He must move out of the house and keep at least 100 yards away from them.

A court date is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22.

Lee's lawyer, Linda Savitt, released the following statement to TMZ Sports.

"Jim Hill denies the allegations," it reads.

"This was a strategic maneuver on the part of Ms. Lee on the eve of a prescheduled mediation to resolve their personal relationship. We understand and anticipate she is withdrawing the allegations."

Hill, a defensive back out of Texas A&M-Kingsville, played in the NFL from 1969-1975 for the San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns.

He has been with CBS Los Angeles since 1992 and also worked there from 1976-1987.