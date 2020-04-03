Video: John Cena Accepts The Fiend Bray Wyatt's WWE WrestleMania 36 Challenge

Scott Roth/Associated Press

John Cena accepted The Fiend Bray Wyatt's challenge to a Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36 to cap WWE SmackDown on Friday evening.

Cena first acknowledged the oddity that has been performing in front of no fans at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He then cut a promo on his WrestleMania opponent and let loose with the insults, noting that the wrestler looked like the "guy who dresses up like the overfed sex child of Wiz Khalifa and the WB frog."

After Cena finished talking, a series of dolls from The Fiend's Fun House appeared ringside, each of them taunting him.

The WWE Performance Center went dark, and then a masked figure that initially appeared to be Wyatt became visible on a raised platform beyond one of the turnbuckles.

Cena gave that person his attention, but The Fiend then appeared in Cena's face and said, "Let me in."

Wyatt then disappeared into the darkness. When the lights came back on, a startled Cena stood in the ring while final credits rolled.

It's unclear what a Firefly Fun House match actually entails, but Triple H told Keisha Hatchett of TV Guide that it's "different from anything we've ever done in the WWE."