Mark Cuban: 'Seriously' Doubt 2020 Presidential Run but 'I'll Keep an Open Mind'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 3, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 20: Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on December 20, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban once again spoke about the possibility of running for president of the United States on Friday, this time at an Axios virtual event (via Fadel Allassan of axios.com). 

"I doubt it, but you know, like I said, everything's a reset right now," Cuban noted to Axios CEO Jim VandeHei. "You never say never. ... I'll keep an open mind, but I seriously doubt it."

When Cuban was asked whether he thought he could be a serious candidate sans ballot access, Cuban said: "Oh, it's plausible. "It's definitely doable. It's just a question: Should you do it. That's what I don't know."

The possibility was previously brought up in November 2019.

"We'll see what happens. It would take the perfect storm for me to do it," Cuban said on CNBC's Halftime Report with Scott Wapner. "There's some things that could open the door, but I'm not projecting or predicting it right now."

TMZ Sports also asked Cuban about the possibility of running in November, and he said his "family voted it down" but that you "never say never":

Video Play Button

Cuban has also expressed his strong feelings about how Republicans and Democrats alike are performing during the world's ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, tweeting at Democrat senator Chuck Schumer and Republican senator John Cornyn on March 24 (warning: contains profanity):

Cuban previously said that he would run as an independent if he did attempt a presidential bid.

Related

    NBA, NBPA Reportedly Negotiating Reduced Player Paychecks as Early as April 15

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA, NBPA Reportedly Negotiating Reduced Player Paychecks as Early as April 15

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Calls Out His Meme 😂

    Warriors star dropped a 'Look at Curry, man' during IG Live

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Calls Out His Meme 😂

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    'GoZ' Zoom Backgrounds ⚔

    King’s LAnding. Bostonia. We’ve got 32 different ‘Game of Zones’ sets to use for your Zoom meetings 💻

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'GoZ' Zoom Backgrounds ⚔

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into Naismith HOF; announcement expected Saturday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report