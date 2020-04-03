Mark Cuban: 'Seriously' Doubt 2020 Presidential Run but 'I'll Keep an Open Mind'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban once again spoke about the possibility of running for president of the United States on Friday, this time at an Axios virtual event (via Fadel Allassan of axios.com).

"I doubt it, but you know, like I said, everything's a reset right now," Cuban noted to Axios CEO Jim VandeHei. "You never say never. ... I'll keep an open mind, but I seriously doubt it."

When Cuban was asked whether he thought he could be a serious candidate sans ballot access, Cuban said: "Oh, it's plausible. "It's definitely doable. It's just a question: Should you do it. That's what I don't know."

The possibility was previously brought up in November 2019.

"We'll see what happens. It would take the perfect storm for me to do it," Cuban said on CNBC's Halftime Report with Scott Wapner. "There's some things that could open the door, but I'm not projecting or predicting it right now."

TMZ Sports also asked Cuban about the possibility of running in November, and he said his "family voted it down" but that you "never say never":

Cuban has also expressed his strong feelings about how Republicans and Democrats alike are performing during the world's ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, tweeting at Democrat senator Chuck Schumer and Republican senator John Cornyn on March 24 (warning: contains profanity):

Cuban previously said that he would run as an independent if he did attempt a presidential bid.