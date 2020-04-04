NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Yannick Ngakoue Trade, Todd Gurley, Julian Edelman

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The frenzy of NFL free agency has subsided, but the rumor mill of this unique 2020 offseason is still spinning out interesting news.

As star defender Yannick Ngakoue seeks a trade, Julian Edeman has made a surprise entrance to the trade market. His team, however, was quick to refute the report. Additionally, travel restrictions have complicated the free-agent process. Even though Todd Gurley has agreed to a contract, the signing is unofficial.

Three big-name players; we'll break it all down.

Ngakoue, a third-round pick in 2016, has collected 37.5 sacks and forced 14 fumbles in four seasons with Jacksonville. However, the mass exodus of Jaguars defenders is apparently continuing.

Earlier in the week, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reported Jacksonville is fielding calls about the defensive end. While he mentioned the Jags "won't give [Ngakoue] away for little return," the 25-year-old still publicly expressed his discontent with the news.

Ngakoue would be the fourth key defender traded in the last year, joining Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and Calais Campbell.

The asking price is a hefty one, though.

According to ESPN's Jordan Ranaan, Jacksonville's starting point is a first-round NFL draft pick and more. The Jags used the franchise tag on Ngakoue but will likely trade him, given he has stated a lack of desire to sign a long-term contract.

While he waits for a resolution about his next football home, Gurley is stuck waiting to officially join the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN's Adam Schefter notes Gurley, who agreed to a one-year contract with Atlanta, hasn't yet taken his physical.

Gurley dealt with a terrible injury in college and has arthritis in his left knee because of that. While it's completely normal for teams to wait on a physical, this delay is clearly reasonable. The Falcons want to be fully comfortable with Gurley's health.

Assuming it checks out, though, Gurley will head to Atlanta after spending five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

On the other hand, Julian Edelman's 11-year tenure with the New England Patriots is set to continue.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer appeared on Fox Sports' The Herd with Colin Cowherd and said—or speculated, perhaps—Edelman could be traded to the Detroit Lions.

Don't get invested in the thought, however.

"The response I got from a league source when I asked about said rumor? 'Not a chance in hell,' Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported.

Losing the most successful quarterback in NFL history is a big deal. But the Patriots aren't about to tear down the roster after Tom Brady bolted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.