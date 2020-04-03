Bucs' Chris Godwin Says No. 14 'Looks Sweet' After Giving Tom Brady No. 12

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin seems to enjoy his new jersey number after giving his old No. 12 to Tom Brady.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Godwin explained that he had no problem switching numbers.

"I think 14 looks sweet," he said.

There was a lot of speculation when Brady committed to the Bucs about what he might have to give Godwin for the No. 12.

Godwin, who told Breer he's worn No. 12 since high school, said he decided to make the move after a conversation with Brady:

"Honestly, it didn't take too much. You know, we really just had a conversation. I kind of let him know how I felt about it, why it was important to me. I told him straight up, I was like, 'Listen, I'm going to defer to you. If you really want the jersey, I'm cool with it. But obviously if not, then I'll keep it.' Then, we kind of talked through it, and he decided that he did want to keep it. For me, it was really just a respect thing. I have a ton of respect for Tom and everything he's done, and I'm looking forward to creating great memories."

Brady is one of the most decorated athletes in professional sports with six Super Bowl titles, three NFL MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections in 20 seasons.

Godwin has achieved tremendous individual success in three NFL seasons. The Penn State alum recorded a career-high 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, but he has yet to reach the postseason.

Wearing a new number and playing with a new quarterback might be enough to get Godwin to the playoffs in 2020 and end Tampa Bay's 13-year postseason drought.