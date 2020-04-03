Robert Quinn Flipped Coin to Decide Between Bears, Falcons in Free Agency

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 3, 2020

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Robert Quinn was fated to join the Chicago Bears in 2020.

The team's marquee free-agent signing this offseason couldn't decide between agreeing to a deal with the Monsters of the Midway or the Atlanta Falcons. This was beyond a pros and cons list, too important to put to fan vote and otherwise impossible to figure out.

So the defensive end did the only other logical thing: He flipped a coin.

That can't be the most comforting news for the Bears front office, but they ended up winning the right to sign the edge-rusher anyway. Chicago reportedly gave Quinn a five-year, $70 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.

Quinn is certainly worth the price. The defensive end tallied 11.5 sacks, 34 total tackles and two forced fumbles with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

Things could be worse for Chicago. It could be Atlanta, which lost out on a generational talent on defense because it chose heads when tails never fails.

         

Reported deals via NFL.com's free-agency tracker.

