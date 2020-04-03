Mark Davis, Raiders Pledge $1M Toward COVID-19 Relief Effort

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders and team owner Mark Davis announced a $1 million pledge Friday to help the coronavirus relief effort in the local community.

The team released a statement about the donation:

"The Las Vegas Raiders are proud to stand alongside the incredible community leaders that are doing everything that they can during this time of need. Health and safety is always our top priority and we'd like to salute Governor [Steve] Sisolak, Jim Murren and the entire Task Force for their tireless efforts in supporting health officials and healthcare workers throughout the Silver State."

Las Vegas was scheduled to host the 2020 NFL draft, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to move because of the widespread ban on large gatherings.

Davis told Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal the team and city will welcome the draft back whenever possible, which could happen as early as 2022.

"Absolutely," Davis said. "At some point in time Las Vegas is going to be able to take advantage of being Las Vegas and what we have to offer here. So, we'd be beyond excited for that opportunity."

The 2021 draft is slated to take place in Cleveland.

Davis and the Raiders join a long and growing list of teams, athletes, executives and other sports employees in providing financial support to the coronavirus response.