Most Exciting Feuds to Look Forward to After WWE WrestleMania 36April 9, 2020
Most Exciting Feuds to Look Forward to After WWE WrestleMania 36
WWE WrestleMania 36 was a surprising and fun show that made the most of unfortunate circumstances. With smart booking and clever match designs, this was one pay-per-view that will be talked about for a long time.
However, WWE always moves forward, and the road to the future is paved with potential. Many stars are set to rise and fall coming out of this year's Show of Shows.
Certain stars were established with so much fresh competition in front of them. Drew McIntyre is the WWE champion, and anyone could fight him as Brock Lesnar likely takes a lengthy hiatus from the squared circle.
Edge and The Undertaker impressed in their returns to action at the weekend, but no one knows how long it will be before they next compete in the ring. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins ended a long-standing rivalry, but there are no clear rivals in front of them now.
Some feuds are far clearer. The ending of certain matches set the table for big rivalries to come, and everyone should be excited for what could happen next.
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks
The Fatal 5-Way match for the SmackDown Women's Championship was always about establishing conflict between the blue brand's resident power duo.
Bayley and Sasha Banks have looked unstoppable since the return of The Legit Boss, but Sunday's match showed a few cracks in their relationship, when The Role Model accidentally eliminated her friend early by setting her up for a Woman's Right from Lacey Evans.
This feud has long been viewed as a recipe for success, but WWE has yet to capitalize. Since both women left NXT, it has only been teased for a major event. The last two years at WrestleMania, Bayley and Banks have been close to fighting on The Grandest Stage of Them All but have just not had their moment.
In the wake of certain events, the champion is now without a title contender and has defeated everyone in her path. Only Banks remains as her greatest rival.
As Becky Lynch hopes to find fresh challengers after over one year as Raw women's champion, Bayley's own title reign has potential to gain its own memorable legacy alongside The Boss.
Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and ?
The fight for the heart of SmackDown has only just begun between Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan. Their battle at WrestleMania 36 was a fun but half-finished fight thanks to the interference of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.
The problem is that The Planet's Champion is in need of more help. Drew Gulak is great and helping him grow as a technical performer, but Bryan needs someone else to watch his back.
This can quickly grow into a war of trios. The best candidate to add to Bryan's group would be Shorty G. Given his amateur-wrestling background and technical ability, Bryan would be able to learn from Shorty, who would benefit from the spotlight.
This could be a fun rivalry that continues to produce stellar matches even in empty arenas. None of these stars have disappointed working off each other.
Bryan vs. Zayn, Nakamura or Cesaro is always a stellar match, and the same could said of the three working off of Gulak or Shorty. This is an opportunity that cannot be ignored.
Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai
Charlotte Flair became the new NXT women's champion when she made Rhea Ripley tap out to the figure-eight leglock. This sets up The Queen as the lead star on the black-and-gold brand for the foreseeable future.
Wednesday's edition of NXT set up Charlotte's first challenger. Io Shirai won a six-woman ladder match to become the new No. 1 contender. One of the best wrestlers in WWE today, she can have incredible matches with The Queen.
No one has gone through the entire roster quite like Charlotte has. She has been treated as WWE's top woman for a while, and NXT is filled with new stars who have never fought The Queen.
The money matches the women's division will produce in the coming months will have everyone talking. However, this first feud could be the most exciting.
Shirai will push Charlotte to her limit and potentially give The Queen another match-of-the-year contender to add to her already impressive 2020.
Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Braun Strowman has finally reached the mountaintop. In a similar fashion to other giants in WWE, when plan A fell through, WWE was glad to rely on a big man as the ultimate obstacle for challengers on SmackDown.
Since The Monster Among Men wasn't the first choice to face Goldberg for the universal title, this means he may not remain champion for long.
However, Roman Reigns is unlikely to return soon, meaning Bray Wyatt is now established as the best talent to be the universal champion, particularly after his memorable Firefly Fun House match with John Cena on Sunday night.
Wyatt and The Monster Among Men have history, and Strowman is holding the title that was taken from The Fiend by Goldberg at Super ShowDown in February. This is a big feud that can work for WWE going forward and make for multiple fun matches.
This is an inevitable feud. The only reason it could be delayed is if WWE wants to let The Monster run as champion for longer. Once Wyatt gets involved, Strowman will likely lose the gold.
When it comes, this rivalry can define the blue brand for the foreseeable future, hopefully with more bizarre segments like the Firefly Fun House match.