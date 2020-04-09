Most Exciting Feuds to Look Forward to After WWE WrestleMania 36

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE WrestleMania 36 was a surprising and fun show that made the most of unfortunate circumstances. With smart booking and clever match designs, this was one pay-per-view that will be talked about for a long time.

However, WWE always moves forward, and the road to the future is paved with potential. Many stars are set to rise and fall coming out of this year's Show of Shows.

Certain stars were established with so much fresh competition in front of them. Drew McIntyre is the WWE champion, and anyone could fight him as Brock Lesnar likely takes a lengthy hiatus from the squared circle.

Edge and The Undertaker impressed in their returns to action at the weekend, but no one knows how long it will be before they next compete in the ring. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins ended a long-standing rivalry, but there are no clear rivals in front of them now.

Some feuds are far clearer. The ending of certain matches set the table for big rivalries to come, and everyone should be excited for what could happen next.