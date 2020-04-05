Ranking the Most Memorable Grand Slams of the Last 20 Years

1 of 11

Jon Durr/Getty Images

Miguel Tejada, Oakland A's (2001)

Not only did Miguel Tejada hit a grand slam, this one finished off a rare achievement. Tejada had already hit a single, double and triple in this September game against the Seattle Mariners, so Tejada hit for the cycle while propelling the A's to an 8-4 win.

Jason Kubel, Minnesota Twins (2009)

The Twins entered the bottom of the eighth trailing the Los Angeles Angels 9-4. Thanks to Jason Kubel, Minnesota exited the inning up 11-9. Kubel's slam capped a seven-run inning and, like Tejada, completed the cycle in this mid-April contest.

Ryan Roberts, Arizona Diamondbacks (2011)

You remember the moment in the backyard or local park; bases loaded with two outs, down three runs. In that situation, a homer is called an ultimate grand slam. Ryan Roberts claims one of 27 in MLB history. His slam bested the Los Angeles Dodgers in September 2011, vaulting Arizona from a 6-3 deficit to 7-6 walk-off celebration.

Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees (2013)

With an opposite-field shot against the San Francisco Giants, A-Rod smacked his 24th career grand slam and became Major League Baseball's all-time leader in the category. He retired with 25.

Steve Pearce, Toronto Blue Jays (2017)

One walk-off slam is legendary. Two in the same week? That's just ridiculous. Steve Pearce accomplished that in July 2017, lifting the Blue Jays over the A's and Angels three days apart.

David Bote, Chicago Cubs (2018)

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer struck out 11 batters and surrendered only three hits in seven shutout innings. In other words, the Cubs had no business winning this 4-3. Nevertheless, pinch-hitter David Bote walloped a 442-foot walk-off slam.