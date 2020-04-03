Ty Law Says Peyton Manning Tried to Get Him Drunk to Learn Patriots' Secrets

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 18: Cornerback Ty Law #24 of the New England Patriots celebrates against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2004 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Colts 24-14 to advance to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Before Peyton Manning got over the hump against the New England Patriots in the playoffs, the legendary quarterback was apparently taking drastic steps to get inside information about the organization. 

Appearing on WEEI's Dale and Keefe show, former Patriots Hall of Fame cornerback Ty Law revealed Manning once tried to get him drunk at the Pro Bowl:

"Once you get over to the Pro Bowl you're on the same team and Peyton would try and get you drunk and then try and dig into your brain. 'What did you see? What did you do?' It's on me because he'd feed you all these mai tais. He wanted to keep feeding you all those to butter you up and ask you what you see and this and that.

"I was like, 'Peyton, I ain't falling for that s--t.' I told him right there."

Manning lost his first two postseason matchups against New England in 2003 and 2004 by a combined score of 44-17. He threw for 475 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions in those contests. 

Law, a member of the NFL 2000s Decade Team, had Manning's number in the 2003 AFC Championship Game with three interceptions. 

Things eventually got better for Manning against the Patriots. The five-time NFL MVP engineered an 18-point comeback in the 2006 AFC Championship Game for a 38-34 win. He capped that season off with his first Super Bowl title by beating the Chicago Bears. 

