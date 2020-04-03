Joe Burrow Says 'I Miss My Guys' After LSU Pro Day Canceled over COVID-19

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow lamented the cancellation of the Tigers' pro day, which was scheduled for Friday, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Burrow, likely to be selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft, said on Twitter:

In March, the SEC decided to cancel all of the conference's spring sporting events, including college football pro days, amid bans on large gatherings because of COVID-19. NFL teams had already started pulling coaches and scouts off the road.

Burrow made a push to hold LSU's pro day, not for his own benefit, but to help the draft stocks of his teammates, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic:

The 23-year-old Iowa native didn't participate in drills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and doesn't get to take part in a pro day either. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told ESPN's Ben Baby the franchise isn't concerned about the lack of predraft work for the consensus top prospect:

"Really, the No. 1 evaluation tool is always the regular-season tape, especially with quarterbacks. We watched all that as much as we could with all these quarterbacks that are options there. Again, it's just one box you don't get to check off. But I think we're comfortable making any decision that we make without having seen all these guys throw live."

The 2020 NFL draft gets underway April 23, and it'd be a major surprise if Cincinnati didn't select Burrow to kick off the proceedings.