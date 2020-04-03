US Women's Open Rescheduled for December Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

The 2020 U.S. Women's Open has officially been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

USGA CEO Mike Davis announced Friday the event will still be played at the Champions Golf Club in Houston from Dec. 10-13:

"The USGA remains committed to hosting the U.S. Women's Open in 2020. We are grateful to the LPGA and our broadcast partner Fox for their terrific collaboration in finding a new date for the championship. Our priority remains ensuring the safety of all involved with the U.S. Women's Open while still providing the world's best players the opportunity to compete this year."

The tournament was originally set for June 4-7, but the pandemic forced the LPGA to significantly alter its upcoming schedule.

The LPGA announced Friday that each of the next five events has been postponed, with four rescheduled for later this calendar year. The Pure Silk Championship scheduled for May 21-24 has been canceled but will return in 2021.

Davis noted that because there will be fewer hours of daylight in December, the U.S. Women's Open will be played on two courses for the first two rounds to ensure players can finish all 18 holes each day.

The U.S. Women's Open is the second major event on the LPGA Tour to be rescheduled. The ANA Inspiration was moved from April 2-5 to Sept. 10-13 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.