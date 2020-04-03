Vikings' Adam Thielen Calls Stefon Diggs Trade 'A Bummer'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said Thursday he'll miss playing alongside Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Buffalo Bills in March.

Thielen talked about the departure of his wideout running mate during an appearance on KFAN Radio (via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press).

"Obviously, it's a bummer that he's not here because it was such a fun duo to be able to work off one another and things like that, whether it be practice or games," he said. "So, I'm definitely going to miss that, but it will be fun to see him have success somewhere else."

