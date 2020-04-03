Vikings' Adam Thielen Calls Stefon Diggs Trade 'A Bummer'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) after catching a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said Thursday he'll miss playing alongside Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Buffalo Bills in March.

Thielen talked about the departure of his wideout running mate during an appearance on KFAN Radio (via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press).

"Obviously, it's a bummer that he's not here because it was such a fun duo to be able to work off one another and things like that, whether it be practice or games," he said. "So, I'm definitely going to miss that, but it will be fun to see him have success somewhere else."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Draft's Biggest Boom-or-Bust Prospects 💥

    Which of these players is worth the risk?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Draft's Biggest Boom-or-Bust Prospects 💥

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Sammy Watkins: ‘I’m Back KC’

    Chiefs WR agrees to new 1-yr, $9M deal that can reach $16M in incentives (Yahoo)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sammy Watkins: ‘I’m Back KC’

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Veteran CBs the Vikings Could Still Target in Free Agency

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Veteran CBs the Vikings Could Still Target in Free Agency

    Maven
    via Maven

    Rams Outlast Seahawks in #BRGoatSim

    Kurt Warner's three TDs lead the way over Seattle 🐐

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Outlast Seahawks in #BRGoatSim

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report