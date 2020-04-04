WWE WrestleMania 36: Live Stream, Event Start Time and Latest Betting Odds

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is set to host WrestleMania 36 under the strangest circumstances ever.

Not only will the show be broadcast without any fans present amid the coronavirus pandemic, it will also take place over two nights and feature some new and unconventional stipulations.

With every other sport postponing or canceling the season, WWE could have more attention than it would have otherwise anticipated.

Let's take a look at what you need to know about this year's WrestleMania.

Venue: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida



Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers

Betting Odds

OddsChecker.com lists betting odds for some of the top matches set to take place this weekend. Here is a rundown of each bout:

Aleister Black (1/14) vs. Bobby Lashley (6/1)

Black (1/14) vs. Bobby (6/1) Edge (1/12) vs. Randy Orton (11/2)

Seth Rollins (9/4) vs. Kevin Owens (2/7)

The Undertaker (1/5) vs. AJ Styles (3/1)

Shayna Baszler (3/4) vs. Becky Lynch (19/20)

(3/4) vs. Becky Lynch (19/20) Rhea Ripley (1/2) vs. Charlotte Flair (7/5)

Drew McIntyre (10/29) vs. Brock Lesnar (2/1)

The Rest of the Card

WWE has stacked the weekend's events with 16 matches. Here is a list of the nine remaining bouts:

Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)

(Universal Championship) Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena (Firefly Fun House match)

(Firefly Fun House match) Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks ( SmackDown Women's Championship)

vs. Naomi vs. vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks ( Women's Championship) Elias vs. King Corbin

Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan (Intercontinental Championship)

vs. Daniel Bryan (Intercontinental Championship) Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (Raw Tag Team Championships)

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (Women's Tag Team Championships)

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Miz and Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day ( SmackDown Tag Team Championship ladder match)

PPV Live Stream

The one-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching WrestleMania on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

app iOS devices with the WWE app

app WWE .com

.com Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

TiVo

Supported browsers

Other Important Information

Most or all of WrestleMania has already been filmed, but WWE has done a good job preventing spoilers from leaking to the media.

At least two of the matches will likely take place off-site. The Boneyard and Firefly Fun House bouts are the kind of contests WWE has likely built purpose-specific sets for.

What we don't know is which order WWE plans to air the matches. Nothing has been revealed about which matches will take place on either night, so everything will be a surprise.

Having a couple of weeks to prepare and film everything could lead to this being a much better PPV than anyone expects. Let's hope that ends up being the case.