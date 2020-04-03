NFL Draft 2020: Latest Rumors, Expert Mocks for Burrow, Tua and Top QBs

NFL Draft 2020: Latest Rumors, Expert Mocks for Burrow, Tua and Top QBsApril 3, 2020
An elite quarterback isn't technically required for an NFL team to win the Super Bowl, but it sure makes that daunting task a lot easier.
Since Tom Brady won his first championship in the 2001 season, the other quarterbacks to lead a Super Bowl run are: Brad Johnson, Ben Roethlisberger (twice), Peyton Manning (twice), Eli Manning (twice), Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson, Nick Foles and Patrick Mahomes. A mediocre passer sneaks in here and there, but that is mostly a group of signal-callers who will one day be roommates in Canton.
So if it ever seems like fans and/or media overhype the position, just remember there's a reason for it.
On that note, we'll follow our latest mock first round by examining the latest rumors and expert mock-draft predictions surrounding the top three quarterbacks on our board.
2020 NFL Mock Draft
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
11. New York Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
17. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
23. New England Patriots: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
25. Minnesota Vikings: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
27. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
28. Baltimore Ravens: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
29. Tennessee Titans: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Latest QB Prospect Buzz
Dolphins Eyeing Joe Burrow
If it seems like any team outside the Buckeye State would be wasting its time giving any thought to landing Joe Burrow, that's because it probably is. It's possible to find a mock draft without Burrow at the top if you put in the leg work, but as B/R's Matt Miller recently put it, "Burrow to the Bengals is a done deal."
Apparently, that won't stop other teams from dreaming, though.
The Dolphins have the trade capital to dream big, as they hold three first-round picks, including the fifth overall selection. They are doing just that, as Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins "will make an attempt" to trade for the top pick. But even in that report, Salguero noted the Bengals "are said to highly value the No. 1 pick."
Cincinnati should not (and by every account, will not) mess around with this. It needs a franchise quarterback, and Burrow has shown that type of ability. This should be the slam dunk everyone says it is, regardless of how wild the Dolphins dare to dream.
Tua Tagovailoa Aces Medical Recheck
With the sports world suspended and front offices unable to get up close and personal with prospects, Tua Tagovailoa's medical history has been one of the biggest variables in this draft. His 2019 season was derailed in November by a posterior wall fracture and dislocated hip.
His recovery process figured to greatly affect his draft stock, and if the most recent report is any indication, things are looking up. He underwent a voluntary medical recheck with an independent doctor Thursday, and results of the exam "were overwhelmingly positive," his representatives told ESPN's Laura Rutledge and NFL Network.
Tagovailoa later declared himself "100 percent right now" and "ready to go."
If teams agree with that assessment, then the No. 5 pick might be his floor. That's where ESPN's Todd McShay mocked Tagovailoa, noting, "When he is healthy, he's special."
Some Teams Have Justin Herbert 2nd at QB
Throughout this predraft process, Justin Herbert has been most commonly slotted in as the No. 3 quarterback in mock drafts. In fact, our mock and the latest from Miller and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. all have Herbert joining the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6, right after the Dolphins take Tagovailoa.
But maybe the hierarchy isn't so clear-cut. Miller recently reported that "multiple teams" prefer Herbert "because of injuries and the unknowns."
That surfaced ahead of Tagovailoa's recheck, so it's uncertain how this latest development influences the discussion. That said, with Herbert's combination of size, arm strength and mobility, it isn't impossible to imagine some decision-makers favoring him over the smaller, less durable Tagovailoa.
It's not enough to change our board, but it is a reminder that few things are ever as certain as we think when it comes to the NFL draft.
