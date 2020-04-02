Report: Masters Could Be Played in November Under Revised PGA Tour Schedule

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

The 2020 Masters Tournament was postponed on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new date could soon be revealed.

According to Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, at least three major championships and the Ryder Cup are included in a new 2020 schedule crafted by golf's governing body that includes the Masters taking place in November.

The Masters had been played every year in April since 1945 (h/t CBS Sports' Kyle Porter).

Lynch provided more insight:

"The details of the ambitious revised schedule were outlined to Golfweek by three people close to the discussions, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity since they are not authorized to address the matter publicly.

"The planned joint announcement of a new schedule has been delayed while the R&A decides if the 149th Open Championship—slated for July 16-19 at Royal St. George’s in England—will be postponed or canceled entirely. A rescheduled Open would take place at the same venue from Sept. 17-20—just one week before the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. If the R&A opts to cancel, that slot on the calendar could see the U.S. Open played at Winged Foot."

The reigning Masters champion is Tiger Woods, who captured his 15th career major title—the second-most in history behind Jack Nicklaus' 18.

Phil Mickelson hinted toward a one-on-one tournament with Woods being in the works over the weekend:

Mickelson and Woods competed in The Match in November 2018, and the Lefty took home the $9 million purse in 22 holes at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The last PGA Tour event was the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which Tyrrell Hatton won on March 8. The Players Championship (scheduled for March 12-15), Valspar Championship (March 19-22) and World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (March 25-29), among others, were canceled.