Derwin James Beats Tyreek Hill to Win EA Sports' Madden 20 Tournament

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 3, 2020

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 15: Derwin James Jr. #33 of the Los Angeles Chargers in action during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Dignity Health Sports Park on December 15, 2019 in Carson, California. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 39-10. (Photo by Rob Leiter via Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is the champion of the first Checkdown x Madden Tournament after he defeated Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill 52-3.

James used the San Francisco 49ers to topple Hill's Chicago Bears.

A Matt Breida touchdown run opened the scoring for James:

Later in the game, James went to the air and found Deebo Samuel down the sideline for a 23-0 lead:

On defense, James shut down Hill, an impressive feat considering the Chiefs wideout scored a combined 104 points in the first two rounds. 

James took down teammate Keenan Allen 14-6 in Round 1 before beating Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson 50-27 in the semis.

Hill defeated teammate Tyrann Mathieu's Chiefs 62-32 and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward's Houston Texans 42-21 to reach the final, winning those two games by a combined 51 points.

By virtue of his winning the title, a donation will be made in James' name to a COVID-19 charity.        

