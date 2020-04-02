Derwin James Beats Tyreek Hill to Win EA Sports' Madden 20 Tournament

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is the champion of the first Checkdown x Madden Tournament after he defeated Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill 52-3.

James used the San Francisco 49ers to topple Hill's Chicago Bears.

A Matt Breida touchdown run opened the scoring for James:

Later in the game, James went to the air and found Deebo Samuel down the sideline for a 23-0 lead:

On defense, James shut down Hill, an impressive feat considering the Chiefs wideout scored a combined 104 points in the first two rounds.

James took down teammate Keenan Allen 14-6 in Round 1 before beating Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson 50-27 in the semis.

Hill defeated teammate Tyrann Mathieu's Chiefs 62-32 and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward's Houston Texans 42-21 to reach the final, winning those two games by a combined 51 points.

By virtue of his winning the title, a donation will be made in James' name to a COVID-19 charity.