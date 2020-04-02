Vikings' Adam Thielen's Foundation to Donate $100K, Host Virtual Radioathon

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Adam Thielen is a receiver by trade, but the Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler is giving during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Vikings announced on Thursday that The Thielen Foundation is donating $100,000 "to help organizations that are supporting families in need, providing meals and caring for patients." The 29-year-old will also host a radiothon alongside KFAN and iHeart Radio-Minneapolis on April 9 to continue fundraising.