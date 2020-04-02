Vikings' Adam Thielen's Foundation to Donate $100K, Host Virtual Radioathon

Vikings' Adam Thielen's Foundation to Donate $100K, Host Virtual RadioathonApril 2, 2020
Adam Thielen is a receiver by trade, but the Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler is giving during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Vikings announced on Thursday that The Thielen Foundation is donating $100,000 "to help organizations that are supporting families in need, providing meals and caring for patients." The 29-year-old will also host a radiothon alongside KFAN and iHeart Radio-Minneapolis on April 9 to continue fundraising.
"This community continues to amaze us with the support we give one another," Thielen said, per the team's official website. "Throughout this radiothon, our hope is that we can make a greater impact together during this difficult time and also provide some entertainment relief throughout the day. We are all in this together, and supporting one another is needed now more than ever."
Thielen will be joined by other Minnesota athletes, coaches, team executives and community leaders.
Thielen previously donated $25,000 to Second Harvest Heartland on March 23.
Several Vikings have joined in on COVID-19 relief efforts:
Thielen is a Minnesota native and has played his entire NFL career with the Vikings, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State in 2013.
